According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers worked out safety Delano Hill and pass-rusher Justus Reed today. Hill, a 6’1”, 216-pound defensive back, was picked in the third round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 after an All-Big Ten career at the University of Michigan. Despite his 4.47-second 40-yard dash, Hill spent most of his career in Seattle as a backup safety. Last year, his final year in Seattle, he was placed on injured reserve for a back injury, leading to him only playing in two games in 2020.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO