Georgetown, OH

Marvin R. Glassco, 91

 6 days ago
Marvin R. Glassco, age 91 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Ripley, Ohio. He was retired from the Cincinnati Milacron Company and was a United States Korean War veteran. Marvin was born January 5, 1930 in Mt. Orab, Ohio the son of the late Thomas Wylie and Lena M. (Pursley) Glassco. He was also preceded in death by one brother- Edsel Glassco.

Mr. Glassco is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years – Suzanne (Bolender) Glassco whom he married September 17, 1952; two daughters – Karen S. Loudon (Jay) of Georgetown, Ohio and Kristi A. Blank (Alvin) of Georgetown, Ohio; three grandchildren – Carrie Kratzer (Kevin) of Georgetown, Ohio, Michael Seth Cooper (Heather) of Sardinia, Ohio and Cory W. Loudon (Tina) of Milford, Ohio; four great grandchildren – Nathan and Allison Kratzer and Addison and Isabel Loudon and nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056 or to the Brown County Humane Society, 100 Veterans Boulevard, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com

