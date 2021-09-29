CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutting Class: How College Degree Requirements Hinder Diversity

By Christopher Boulton
mediavillage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs students return to campus this fall, the advertising industry is trying to develop, attract and ultimately recruit a more diverse workforce by investing in HBCUs through donations and connections. These new efforts join longstanding advertising internship programs like MAIP that have tried to build a more diverse pipeline to help students of color transition from college to career. However, laudable though these efforts might be, their collective emphasis on the importance of a college degree overlooks how higher education has perpetuated a myth of meritocracy that has simultaneously cloaked white privilege while also providing a socially acceptable mechanism for the upper class to hoard and maintain power in advertising, corporate America and beyond.

