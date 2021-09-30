Anne Fiedel of Zoom Media Reveals How Gym TV Thrived During the Pandemic (VIDEO)
How can a company that owns the leading gym TV screen system grow during a global pandemic? Hard work, research and a positive attitude helped Zoom Media's GymTV have one of its best years yet. Thanks to a new study done with Kantar, they're now more in tune with their audience and better able to deliver greater intelligence to clients that in turn provides ideas for new and deeper engagement. Anne Fiedel, Senior Director of Strategy & Marketing at Zoom Media, explains.www.mediavillage.com
Comments / 0