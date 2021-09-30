CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
import from eBay to any store in no time.

 5 days ago

Building your online store is a blessed initiative. However, in order to make the most out of it, you need to make sure you are able to turn a considerable profit that will worth your while. Today, there are many smart tools that allow you to efficiently analyze and study your sales process. With ExportYourStore, you can effortlessly manage your shopping site, import from eBay a wide selection of products smoothly and easily, and get all the insights you need to optimize your sales.

Grazia

The Best Picks For Autumn From eBay's Designer Brand Outlet

Autumn can be a tricky time to dress for. Early in the season it can be relatively warm, as we're experiencing now, then suddenly it can feel like winter when temperatures plummet. That's why it's good to have a selection of staple pieces in your wardrobe, that you can depend on when the leaves start to fall.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Believe it or not, you can legally buy strangers' Amazon and Postal Service packages. Here's how

Have you ever wondered what happens to Amazon and US Postal Service packages that never make it to your doorstep? While your first guess may be porch pirates, it could be that your items were lost in transit from one delivery truck to another or misplaced in a warehouse. After months of going unclaimed, those packages can be auctioned off or end up for sale at local swap meets. (Amazon typically refunds customers or replaces missing items.)
INDUSTRY
HackerNoon

The Dev Wages Bubble: 'Not Going to Burst Any Time Soon'

We still have trouble attracting half of the population to development roles. We need wholesale changes in culture that make the roles more attractive to them. We have a fundamental block on the number of developers coming into the resource pool. Until this point is reached, demand for good developers will exceed supply and wages will be high.
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Global shortage of shipping containers highlights their importance in getting goods to Amazon warehouses, store shelves and your door in time for Christmas

Perhaps you’re snacking on a banana, sipping some coffee or sitting in front of your computer and taking a break from work to read this article. Most likely, those goods – as well as your smartphone, refrigerator and virtually every other object in your home – once were loaded onto a large container in another country and traveled thousands of miles via ships crossing the ocean before ultimately arriving at your doorstep.
INDUSTRY
Latest Study on Live E-commerce Market hints a True Blockbuster | ShopShops, Rocket Internet, Amazon, Byte Dance, Tencent

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Live E-commerce Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Live E-commerce market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
money.com

With Dollar Tree Hiking Prices Above $1, Are There Any True Dollar Stores Left?

The dollar store in America is a dying breed — and yet it's more successful than ever. How could that be? On the one hand, the dollar store is arguably the hottest category in the retail world. Dollar stores are on pace to account for an astonishing 40% of new stores opening this year in the U.S. And the three major dollar store chains — Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree — already operate nearly 33,000 locations in North America, far more than Walmart, CVS, Target, Rite Aid and Costco combined.
RETAIL
Deadline

Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Herself In ’60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Company Is “Paying For Its Profits With Our Safety”

A former Facebook employee who has, with the release of a trove of internal documents, become a whisteblower over the company’s practices, revealed herself on Sunday on 60 Minutes. Frances Haugen, a data scientist who until May worked on the company’s efforts to combat misinformation, told correspondent Scott Pelley that the company is “paying for its profits with our safety.” Haugen copied thousands of pages of internal documents, revealing research on how its platform amplifies hate speech and how it can be harmful to teens. She released those documents to The Wall Street Journal, which revealed them in stories last month...
INTERNET
washingtonnewsday.com

All new cars will have a new speed limiter feature.

New speed limiting feature being added to all new cars. It comes after a report from the European Transport Safety Council found 26,000 road deaths happen in Europe every year. In Europe, all new cars will be required to have speed limiters installed. All new cars in the EU will...
CARS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Perfect storm hits the food and drink supply chain

The food and drink supply chain has taken a beating over the past 18 months, with each new crisis piling on a new concern for business to worry about. But above all else, the main concern is how to get the supply chain moving again in spite of the recent heavy goods vehicle (HGV) driver shortage.
INDUSTRY
wfla.com

HomeGoods launches online store just in time for the holidays

TAMPA (WFLA) – Decorating and design enthusiasts can now get all the goodness of a HomeGoods run without leaving their home. HomeGoods.com, will offer a wide assortment of top brands and décor ideas from the store they know and love. Of course, the new venture comes just in time for the holiday season.
TAMPA, FL
SPY

The Best Tech Under $25 That Actually Works in 2021

The best tech under $25 seems like a gimmick. A fraud. An absurdity. Something that simply doesn’t exist. It seems like we’ve all been there once or twice. Skimming through Amazon looking through pages and pages of the best tech to find a deal that seems too good to be true. “The best noise-canceling headphones ever! Just $15!” You’re skeptical, but you have hope, don’t you? So, you go ahead and press that buy button, wait a few days and there they are. Your brand-new noise-canceling headphones for just $15. Only, when you put them on, it’s as if nothing has changed....
ELECTRONICS

