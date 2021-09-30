CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

New Knowledge Base for Internal Frequently Asked Employee Questions Launches from QKnow

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

As a new kind of knowledge base and learning management solution, QKnow's Knowledge Place gives companies software to provide employees with answers to frequently asked internal questions at work. This new addition to QKnow's learning management system helps employees learn and stay in the know. Companies already use QKnow for important topics including onboarding information, company culture, product knowledge, operations, processes, sales training, and more. Now, employees and teams will be able to easily access their internal company FAQ.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
theridgewoodblog.net

The Most Frequently Asked Questions and Answers About Your PC Operation

Blue screen, lack of free space, bugs, and failure of Windows – is it familiar to you? Sometimes, probably every PC user faces some issues connected with the smooth operation of their PC. This article is intended for regular Windows users who are not programmers, developers, or PC geeks. Here is the basic set of questions that all Windows users should know answers to.
COMPUTERS
mediapost.com

GoodRx Health Launches, Provides Research-Based Answers To Health Questions

GoodRx launched GoodRx Health on Thursday to provide research-based answers to vital health questions. Unlike other consumer health destinations or search engines like Google that have tried to surface information related to the medical industry, GoodRx Health takes a new approach to health information by surfacing validated data through GoodRx Answers and Health Wizard tools.
HEALTH
Inc.com

10 Questions to Ask Yourself Before You Adopt Any New Technology

Every new technology seems to give rise to hand-wringing about its potential impacts. Are screens making kids anxious and depressed? Is social media increasing political polarization? Do remote work tools boost productivity or kill productivity (or both)? Will improvements in A.I. replace drudgery with abundance or kick off an accidental apocalypse? Each innovation gives rise to a new corresponding flavor of anxiety.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employee Training#Qknow#Faq#The Knowledge Place#Menafn#Ips#Reportedtimes#Google News#Financial Content#Releaselive
The Poultry Site

Hy-Line International launches new online management guide system

Hy-Line International, the global leader in poultry layer genetics, launched a new online management guide system on hyline.com to bolster its efforts to serve Hy-Line customers. The new system’s user-friendly application is simple to access and download important documents such as management guides, technical updates, and supplemental digital content. “Hy-Line’s...
AGRICULTURE
CMSWire

Achievers Launches a New Employee Experience Platform

Employee recognition and engagement company Achievers is getting on the employee experience train with a new software platform aimed at improving how companies engage and recognize their employees. The Achievers Employee Experience Platform is now available for use, as the Toronto-based company works to create what it calls a "connected...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Employee leave startup Cocoon launches after raising $20M in new funding

The platform launched Wednesday across all 50 states and is designed for any type of employee leave, like parental, medical, caregiver or bereavement. It factors in all company government and insurance benefits and manages all facets of the leave from compliance to claims management to payroll calculations. In addition to...
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

PepsiCo Launches $50 Million Juntos Crecemos Platform To Support Hispanic-Owned Businesses Across The U.S.

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Shouldering both pandemic troubles and a systemic lack of access to capital, hundreds of Hispanic-owned businesses across the country and in South Florida are getting a much-needed boost from the PepsiCo Foundation. Opening the doors to her Peruvian restaurant, Claudy’s Kitchen, was a lifelong dream for Claudia Berroa. “I came from a poor family, but now, I think, having the restaurant shares my family recipes,” she said. But sharing those dishes hasn’t been easy. The family’s New York City restaurant opened during the pandemic last summer. “The week that we opened two restaurants closed on this block, so we were super...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Tech Times

One IBC Shares Two of Customers’ Commonly Asked Questions About International Business Companies

There are quite a few misconceptions about international business companies. So much so that many businesses that could greatly benefit from them never consider them an option because you don't know enough about them. Perhaps the answers to these questions about international business companies, commonly asked by One IBC customers, can help you decide if your company might benefit from establishing one.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Constantino Bonaduce believes new logistic platforms are valuable allies for last-mile delivery processes

Miami, fl October 4th 2021.- Constantino Bonaduce continues the cycle of business meetings in the United States, to extend the scope of operations of the Aerocentro industrial park logistics platform to entrepreneurs linked to electronic commerce, warehousing and cargo. The businessman brings up the figures presented by SELA that reveal...
MIAMI, FL
atlantanews.net

Quasar Platform Releases New Features that Significantly Improve Industrial Shippers' Ability to Manage Rail Shipments

Quasar Platform's recent updates to its Shipment Management application allow shippers to view more than 70 data connections in one place. CALGARY, AB-October 4, 2021-Quasar Platform, an end-to-end supply chain visibility platform developed by Cando Rail & Terminals, has added new features to its Shipment Management application that significantly improve industrial shippers' ability to track and manage their railcar shipments.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Payment Card Issuance Software Market to hit by 2027 - Insights on Product Characteristics, Production, Application, New Product Launch, Manufacturers and Future Outlook

The research focuses on offering corporate insights and recommendations to assist clients in making strategic business decisions and long-term market growth. The Payment Card Issuance Software market research aids readers in gathering important information and increasing their own progress. The market report is based on a detailed investigation of the industry as a whole. In all key industries, it provides an overview of industries, market dynamics, and competitive scenarios. The research also covers important industry data, current trends, and prospective market growth opportunities for leading market competitors.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

API Management Software Market May Set New Growth Story | IBM, Dell, MuleSoft

The latest study released on the Global API Management Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The API Management Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
Nursing Times

New international guidelines on nurse prescribing launched

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) has today published new guidelines to support the expansion of nurse prescribing around the world. The new document aims to “promote a level of consistency” around nurse prescribing and outlines the critical elements required for nurses to prescribe safely and effectively. As part of...
HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Hygiene Cleaning Services Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | One and One Cleaning Services, Builwork, AEON Delight, Atalian

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Hygiene Cleaning Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ISS, Dussmann Service Vietnamese, AEON Delight, Baguio Green Group, Atalian, HES Indonesia, One and One Cleaning Services, Builwork, Ayasan Vietnam, DomesticONE, Trustindo Utama, KMAC International, Hiremop Pte Ltd & Whissh etc.
MARKETS
newfoodmagazine.com

Olive oil frequently asked questions

Co-ordinated by Professor Tullia Gallina Toschi from the Alma Mater Studiorum, University of Bologna, OLEUM is an EU H2020-funded project which aims to guarantee olive oil quality and authenticity by empowering detection and fostering prevention of olive oil fraud. Here, in the first of a two-part article, several of its researchers answer some frequently asked questions, demystifying some common queries and misconceptions on oils.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Machine Tools Market To Show Strong Growth & Demand | Amada Co., Ltd. ,Chiron Group SE ,Doosan Corporation ,Georg Fischer Ltd.

Global Machine Tools Market Size study, by Type (Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Laser Machines, Grinding Machines, Welding Machines, Winding Machines and Others), by Technology (Computer Numerical Control (CNC) and Conventional), by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect), by End-use (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction Equipment, Power & Energy, Industrial and Others) and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027, The ' Machine Tools market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Machine Tools derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Machine Tools market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy