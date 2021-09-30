NAPALM DEATH's SHANE EMBURY Focus Of Upcoming Book

Orlando, Florida-based metallers TRIVIUM have shared the music video for their new single "The Phalanx". Check it out below. "'The Phalanx' was like an old muscle car sitting in the driveway with no engine," says bassist Paolo Gregoletto about the song's unique evolution and origin story. "It was a demo from 'Shogun' that had the middle section removed for another song ('Torn Between Scylla And Charybdis'), demoed again on 'Silence In The Snow' but ultimately scrapped, and now it has found its home on the new album. Once we knew the album was going in a more epic, proggy direction, I immediately thought of the song and pitched the idea to the others. With a few minor changes to some chorus parts, a brand middle section, and the orchestrations from Ihsahn, 'The Phalanx' was reborn. It's got a lot of new and old riffs and I think you should dig this if you liked 'Shogun'."

ORLANDO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO