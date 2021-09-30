CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawmakers want cameras on school buses to hold reckless drivers accountable

By Luli Ortiz
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses as children get in and out could be photographed and fined under a new bill introduced this week. State Representative Emily Slosberg (D-Boca Raton) and Representative Thad Altman (R-Indian Harbour Beach) filed HB 179, which authorizes school districts to install exterior cameras on stop signs of school buses to record the license plates of reckless drivers and hold them accountable.

