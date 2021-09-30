CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 World Engineering Marvels

By Christopher Klein
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor thousands of years, mankind has engineered remarkable structures such as the pyramids of Egypt and the Great Wall of China. More recently, visionary engineers have undertaken massive transportation and communications projects that have pushed the boundaries of human ingenuity. Here is a roundup of 10 engineering marvels that changed world history.

ArchDaily

The Evolution of the House Plan in the United States: Post-war Era

Following the Second World War, United States veterans and citizens were seeking a fresh start, a rightful place to live out their modern American dream. With a significant housing shortage looming around and fast-growing families, solutions had to be found to provide equitable living means for all. The development of new construction techniques and propagation of easy building materials promised an age of prosperity.
REAL ESTATE
healththoroughfare.com

World Premiere: The First Genetically-Engineered Coffee Appears

Who would have ever guessed that scientists will be capable of creating a genetically engineered coffee that tastes and smells like the real deal? That’s exactly what researchers from Finland managed to create using a process known as cellular agriculture, according to Daily Mail. The revolutionizing method implies taking a...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cbslocal.com

World’s Smallest Flying Structure Developed By Northwestern Engineers

CHICAGO (CBS) — Engineers have developed what they say is the world’s smallest flying structure — the size of a grain of sand. The “micro-flier” is actually a winged microchip that spins through the air. The goal is to eventually use it to monitor air pollution or airborne illnesses.
ENGINEERING
universityherald.com

The Importance and Role of Civil Engineering Education in Reshaping the World

Every person in this world can benefit from civil engineering. Civil engineers are responsible for most public work projects, structures, and buildings that make our modern lifestyle a reality. Let's talk about what civil engineering is, why it matters, and how it can help reshape the world we live in today.
INDUSTRY
Tribune-Star

'World's largest conference for women engineers' brings girls, mentors together

Women make up 50.8% of the population and 48% of the American workforce, but only 27% are engineers. To combat this, the Society of Women Engineers is staging an event called Invent It. Build It. on Oct. 23 at the Indiana Convention Center for girls in grades 9-12. Billed as “the world’s largest conference for women engineers,” according to SWE’s website, it offers girls the chance to:
ECONOMY
adafruit.com

The Marvelous Physics of Swarming Midges

A new report shows that midges form movements similar to the starling’s stunning displays known as murmurations. So like…mini-murmuration, micro-murmuration…mostly-murmurating-midges. Via The New York Times:. In the parlance of statistical mechanics, this is known as a scale-free correlation. It is a property of criticality — what liquid undergoes at the...
ASTRONOMY
weatherboy.com

USGS Reports 4 U.S Volcanoes at code YELLOW; 3 at code ORANGE

The USGS reports “elevated” activity at 7 different volcanoes around the U.S. it observes, with three at a heightened ORANGE / WATCH and four at a YELLOW / ADVISORY. The Volcano Hazards Program Office, through regional groups responsible for volcanoes of concern within their geographic area of concern, is responsible for issuing Aviation Codes and Volcanic Activity Alert Levels. Aviation Codes are green, yellow, orange, or red. When ground-based instrumentation is insufficient to establish that a volcano is at a typical background level of activity, it is simply “unassigned.” While green means typical activity associated with a non-eruptive state, yellow means a volcano is exhibiting signs of elevated unrest above known background levels. When a volcano exhibits heightened or escalating unrest with the increased potential of eruption, it jumps to orange. Finally, when an eruption is imminent with significant emission of volcanic ash expected in the atmosphere or an eruption is underway with significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere, the code becomes red. Volcanic Activity Alert levels are normal, advisory, watch, or warning. As with aviation codes, if data is insufficient, it is simply labeled as “unassigned.” When the volcano is at typical background activity in a non-eruptive state, it is considered normal. If the volcano exhibits signs of elevated unrest above background level, an advisory is issued. If a volcano exhibits heightened or escalating unrest, a watch is issued while a warning is issued when a hazardous eruption is imminent.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
microsoftnewskids.com

What is the oldest-known archaeological site in the world?

Our human ancestors were roaming Earth as far back as 6 million years ago, but what is the earliest site containing archaeological evidence of their existence?. It turns out, there are two spots — one in Kenya and the other in Ethiopia — that are considered the top candidates for world's oldest archaeological sites, according to about a dozen scholars, all with expertise in prehistoric archaeology and anthropology, who spoke with Live Science.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Why Was the Most Powerful Queen of Egypt Deleted From History?

The statue of Hatshepsut and a digital recreation of her faceArtstation/ Brian Cramer. Not much is known about Queen Hatshepsut, only that she was the most powerful woman during Ancient Egyptian times. Although she was the fifth pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt, her short life span was not very well written down, or at least that is what some historians think, whilst others have their suspicions that an alternating group from the time tried to delete her from history.

