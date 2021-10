WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said she was very pleased that the Senate Judiciary Committee approved the nomination of Matthew M. Graves for U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. Norton recommended Graves to President Biden. Biden, like Presidents Clinton and Obama, has granted Norton senatorial courtesy for judges on the U.S. District Court for D.C., the U.S. Attorney for D.C., the U.S. Marshal for the D.C. Superior Court, and the U.S. Marshal for the U.S. District Court for D.C. The U.S. Attorney for D.C. is unique because the position prosecutes both federal and most adult D.C. crimes. Norton has introduced a bill that would give D.C. the authority to prosecute all local D.C. crimes.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO