Socorro, NM

Viramontes Farms wins second-best Green Chile Award in New Mexico

Deming Headlight
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOCORRO, N.M. – The votes are in and Five Star Chili/Cinco Estrella and Rosales Farms, both of Lemitar, New Mexico, have been named as the winners of the 2021 Great New Mexico Chile Taste Off, sponsored by Bueno Foods, the City of Socorro and the County of Socorro. Five Star Chili/Cinco Estrella was named as the Best Green Chile in New Mexico, while Viramontes Farms of Deming, New Mexico was named Second Best Green Chile. Rosales Farms was titled Best Red Chile in New Mexico, with Five Star Chili/ Cinco Estrella awarded as the Second-Best Red Chile.

www.demingheadlight.com

