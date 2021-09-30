CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Mo Troper Celebrates Pride, Pretense, and Riffs on New Track “The Expendables Ride Again”

By Mike LeSuer
floodmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI remember reading something about how El-P recorded a score for the recent Blade Runner movie that they didn’t wind up using, and I can only imagine it was a similar situation with whichever Expendables movie most recently hit theaters and the new single from Mo Troper, whose buzzing, two-minute lo-fi composition almost certainly matches the soundtracks recorded for the movie franchise about yoked middle-aged men and also Kelsey Grammar. “The Expendables Ride Again” arrives ahead of Troper’s forthcoming, 28-track LP Dilettante, and hints at the collection being 27 more scuzzed-out power-pop numbers brief enough that Troper can rack up the Spotify stream before you get the aux cord seized from you for subjecting the car to extremely un-The Expendables-like vibes should you be carpooling to the theater when 4 finally drops.

floodmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Mo Troper – “The Expendables Ride Again”

Portland-based Mo Troper is a prolific purveyor of fuzzed-out power-pop. His new album Dilettante, set for release just two weeks from now, features no less than 28(!) tracks — a number that, in conjunction with Troper’s chosen genre, strongly invites a Guided By Voices comparison. Bob Pollard would also be proud of deeply intriguing song titles like “All My Friends Are Venmo,” “Cum On My Khakis,” “Armpit,” and “My Parrot.”
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Angel Du$t Get a Bit Rockabilly on “Truck Songs”

Angel Du$t‘s newest album YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs is coming out October 22. They’ve already shared the catchy “Big Bite” with its vampiric video, and today we’re getting another single titled “Truck Songs.” The track finds middle ground between bluesy, rockabilly guitars and hardcore smash mode. “This is...
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Tunic Are Green Screens in Their Flashy Video for New Single “You’re a Bug”

It’s pretty safe to say that if you’re familiar with the band Tunic, you know what to expect from any new music from the Winnipeg duo: no-frills, in-your-face noise-punk that could probably be classified as screamo if David Schellenberg’s vocals were just a little higher-pitched. It’s a winning formula that’s kept Converge in business for a few decades now, and which similarly makes each new single that trickles out from the Tunic camp—most of which were compiled on this past April’s massive Exhaling collection—an event to look forward to.
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Bartees Strange, Eric Slick, and OHMME Reinvent TV on the Radio’s “Province”

Sylvan Esso not only make great dance music that you can occasionally hold people and/or cry to, they also have an artist-forward record label called Psychic Hotline. One of the cool things Psychic Hotline does is a newly started single series, the second installment of which was released today in the form of Bartees Strange, Eric Slick, and OHMME‘s take on TV on the Radio’s “Province,” along with Anjimile’s cover of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s “Ever New.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El P#Un
24hip-hop.com

Saucemankeys Dials In On New Single “2 Much Pride”

Growing up in a disconnected home that was ridden with drugs and lack of empathy, Saucemankeys has been through the ringer quite a few times in his early career. His rough life growing up and the challenges he has faced have shaped him into the artist he is today and reassures him that he can get past any obstacle that stands in his way. Putting his head down and moving full force into his music career, Saucemankeys is ready to make it happen for himself.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Amal Clooney Stuns In Cutout Dress As She Cozies Up To A Handsome George On The Red Carpet — Photo

The Clooneys were a gorgeous couple while posing for photographers at the red carpet premiere of George’s new directorial movie, ‘The Tender Bar.’. We can always count on George and Amal Clooney to bring their best fashion looks for a Hollywood event. The superstar couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 3) looking absolutely gorgeous at the red carpet premiere of George’s new film, The Tender Bar. The 60-year-old famed actor and director was so handsome in a gray suit, black button up and black shoes, while Amal, 43, stunned in black and white cutout dress and crystal earrings and heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds are two of the most popular stars in the business, each boasting a strong track record at the box office when it comes to the action genre. Take the pair of them, throw them together in a classic two-hander burdened with a blockbuster budget, and the results are… perfectly acceptable.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Dedicates Premiere to Norm MacDonald in Heartfelt Tribute

The cast and crew of The Conners dedicated the show’s season premiere to Norm MacDonald. The beloved former Saturday Night Live star died earlier this month. He was 61. The Conners gathered around their famous sofa at the end of Wednesday’s live season premiere and held a sign that read “Dedicated to the memory of our friend and colleague Norm Macdonald.” The cast shouted “Here’s to you, Norm,” as the show cut to black, Variety reported.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

This Horrible Bruce Willis Movie Is Somehow Dominating Netflix

It’s hard to deny that Bruce Willis has been in some absolutely phenomenal films — Looper, Pulp Fiction, and Die Hard are certainly proof of that. Still, he’s been in quite a few movies that were critical flops as well. According to stats from FlixPatrol, one of his moves that has a measly 15% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes is somehow one of the most popular films on the entirety of Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy