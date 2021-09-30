Mo Troper Celebrates Pride, Pretense, and Riffs on New Track “The Expendables Ride Again”

I remember reading something about how El-P recorded a score for the recent Blade Runner movie that they didn’t wind up using, and I can only imagine it was a similar situation with whichever Expendables movie most recently hit theaters and the new single from Mo Troper, whose buzzing, two-minute lo-fi composition almost certainly matches the soundtracks recorded for the movie franchise about yoked middle-aged men and also Kelsey Grammar. “The Expendables Ride Again” arrives ahead of Troper’s forthcoming, 28-track LP Dilettante, and hints at the collection being 27 more scuzzed-out power-pop numbers brief enough that Troper can rack up the Spotify stream before you get the aux cord seized from you for subjecting the car to extremely un-The Expendables-like vibes should you be carpooling to the theater when 4 finally drops.