The cyber security challenge has never been greater because of the continually expanding attack surface as the shift to mobile, cloud and other technologies supporting digital transformation gains momentum. These technologies provide increasing opportunities for attackers. At the same time, attackers are becoming ever better skilled, organised and resourced to produce ever-increasing volumes of malware and other attacks that can adapt to targeted environments and evade detection. Also, attackers are using automation to expedite their operations.

