Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater, Florida
 7 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Effective Oct. 1, qualified residents of incorporated Clearwater city limits may be eligible to receive 50 percent off parking anywhere in Clearwater through ParkMobile, in addition to a waived transaction fee of $0.35.

In order to enjoy the discount program, residents will need to register at myclearwater.com/parking or https://tocite.net/clearwaterfl/portal. Once an account is created, the user must upload a Florida vehicle registration for each vehicle and a Florida driver’s license that shows a Clearwater address, along with two other proof of residence:

  • A current voter’s identification card showing the "CITY" as "CW".
  • Any utility bill less than 30 days old that shows your name and a city of Clearwater address as the service address. This can be an electric, telephone, water or cable bill.
  • A current tax bill or notice in your name showing a city of Clearwater address.
  • A notarized or registered deed, mortgage or lease showing your name as the owner or occupant at that city of Clearwater address.
  • A notarized statement from an adult relative that you are a full-time resident in their home and any other two proofs from above showing that their home is in the city of Clearwater.
  • Mail with postmark less than 30 days old, showing a city of Clearwater address.

“The residents have been telling us they felt like the parking rates were getting too high and pricing them out, in favor of the tourists,” said Parking Manager Jeremy Alleshouse. “We want the residents of Clearwater to know we’re listening, and we hope this new program shows how much we want our residents to be included in what is going on in downtown and at the beach.”

Discounts and transaction fee waivers will be valid for one year, at which time Parkmobile will review the account and confirm continued residency. To learn more about finding or paying for parking in Clearwater, visit myclearwater.com/parking or parkmobile.io.

Clearwater is a city located in Pinellas County, Florida, United States, northwest of Tampa and St. Petersburg. To the west of Clearwater lies the Gulf of Mexico and to the southeast lies Tampa Bay. As of the 2010 census, the city had a population of 107,685. and is the smallest of the three principal cities in the Tampa–St. Petersburg–Clearwater metropolitan area, most commonly referred to as the Tampa Bay Area.

