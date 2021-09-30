2020 Election

Try not to hold an election in the middle of a global pandemic if you don’t have to, mkay?. Happening in the World: The results of the Canadian elections are out, and incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau managed to retain power despite falling short of the majority he hoped to win. Notably, Trudeau used his powers as prime minister to call for a snap election in mid-August i.e hardly two years into his current term as prime minister of a minority government. He had hoped that his handling of the pandemic would compel voters to vote in favor of his party— however, the fact that he choose to do so in the middle of the pandemic likely angered voters who did not support the ruling Liberal Party as enthusiastically as was expected (Reuters).

