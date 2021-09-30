CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

2020 Election

By Ben Giles
wjct.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Recount Of 2020 Election Ballots Found No Proof Of Corruption. A GOP-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Arizona's largest county found no proof of former President Trump's lies about a stolen election. Germany's Sunday Election Will Determine Who Will Replace Angela Merkel. The election in Germany will...

news.wjct.org

Axios

GOP targets Dems with "Medicscare" ads

Conservative and industry groups are trying to whip up opposition to President Biden's massive social spending plan by warning it will imperil Medicare benefits, Axios has learned. Why it matters: "Medicscare" is a well-worn political tactic precisely because it can be effective. For Democrats, there's zero room for defections against...
The Flint Journal

Nearly half of Michigan’s Republican candidates for governor believe fraud put President Joe Biden in office

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI -- Former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and President Joe Biden won it. But with the former president and his allies making unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud, nearly half of the Republicans running to be the next governor of Michigan say they believe fraud reversed the results of the 2020 election.
floridapolitics.com

Midnight deadline looms for Ken Russell $5,000 Democratic voter registration challenge

Will Democrats running statewide heed the call? They haven't yet. With the gap between Democratic and Republican voters in Florida shrinking, Miami-Dade Commissioner and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ken Russell is calling on his fellow party members to chip in funds to help Democrats regain lost ground. On Tuesday, National...
wjct.org

DeSantis Continues Challenging Biden's Border Security Policy

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to position himself against the Biden administration on the issue of border security. “Open borders is the Biden administration’s policy,” DeSantis said at a press conference on Tuesday. “The reversal and weakening of our policies have amounted to an open invitation for folks all across the world to just simply come through the southern border illegally and basically get a ticket to ride to the interior of the country.”
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: Let's not be ignorant about the election

Emma Goldman said, “The greatest form of violence is ignorance”— willful ignorance, creating violence. Before and after the election, Trump spoke of election fraud, said he won the elections, filed 60 court actions, demanded audit after audit — all confirming the 2020 elections fair, free of fraud. On Jan. 6,...
NJ Spotlight

Election 2021: Candidates for governor

These are the candidates for governor, and their running mates for lieutenant governor, for the 2021 general election. Murphy was born in born in Boston, Massachusetts and raised in Newton and nearby Needham, Massachusetts. He graduated from Harvard University and The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is married with four children.
kadn.com

Why Local Elections Matter

Lafayette,LA - Election time is right around the corner for us. Many in the community forget that voting locally is crucial because a candidate's views can affect the community around them. "One vote makes a huge difference," says Charlene Meaux Menard from Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters. That includes local...
Reuters

German conservative candidate makes voting blunder on election day

BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Germany's conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet was ridiculed on social media for a misstep on election day on Sunday, capping a campaign marred by embarrassing gaffes that hurt his popularity. Under German voting rules, voters must keep their choice confidential until they have left the...
Riverside Press Enterprise

Eastman election memo was absurd and dangerous

It’s easy to view the aftermath of the November election as just a strange event in the course of our solid democracy. The courts repeatedly rejected President Donald Trump’s baseless election-fraud claims, election officials did their job and, despite the January 6 Capitol riot, the nation inaugurated a new president. The system held.
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe Mock Election

Tippecanoe County held a mock election on September 23rd at the county fairgrounds. It was used as a time to try new voting machines as well as register voters.
Bwog

Bwoglines: Election Here, Election There Edition

Try not to hold an election in the middle of a global pandemic if you don’t have to, mkay?. Happening in the World: The results of the Canadian elections are out, and incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau managed to retain power despite falling short of the majority he hoped to win. Notably, Trudeau used his powers as prime minister to call for a snap election in mid-August i.e hardly two years into his current term as prime minister of a minority government. He had hoped that his handling of the pandemic would compel voters to vote in favor of his party— however, the fact that he choose to do so in the middle of the pandemic likely angered voters who did not support the ruling Liberal Party as enthusiastically as was expected (Reuters).
floridapolitics.com

Republican poll finds Ron DeSantis, Marco Rubio leading Democratic opponents

The poll comes from right-leaning Americas PAC. New polling released by a Republican PAC shows U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis in decent shape for reelection. A VCreek/AMG poll shows Rubio up 42% to 38% against Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in a hypothetical head-to-head. Demings, an Orlando Congresswoman, remains the most prominent Democrat challenging the second-term Republican Senator.
