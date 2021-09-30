CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadians must be fully vaccinated to enter US but mixed-vaccines prompts concerns about new policy

By Mike Baggerman
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WBEN) – The Biden Administration in November will require all Canadian travelers who enter the United States to be fully vaccinated.

Community Policy