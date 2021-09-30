CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Kate Clover vs. the LAPD in Her New “Crimewave” Video

By Mike LeSuer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t seem like a coincidence that the 1980s proved to be a golden age of urban terror movies, given that nearly the entire decade was tainted by a Hollywood-bred conservative movie star stoking fears from the White House. With clear parallels to our most recent presidential term (did you know “Make America Great Again” was originally a Reagan campaign promise?), the new video from LA rocker Kate Clover feels both retro and of-the-moment, with equal amounts of over-policing and bizarre fashion choices reflecting both eras of American life.

grimygoods.com

Kate Clover’s New Music Video and Single Stoke Anti-Establishment Vibes Through a Retro Lens

Taking inspiration from the writings of Hunter S. Thompson and from political parallels throughout the generations, Los Angeles punk rocker Kate Clover has released a scorching new single, ”Crimewave” with a retro-tinged music video to boot. The new single focuses on a combination of themes from political fear-mongering to truth told from the lens of fiction. Musically, “Crimewave” enlists the chops of Dávila 666 and Brandon Welchez of Crocodiles to hit hard from beginning to end. Driven by a punk rock beat with hefty guitar riffs and a no holds barred vocal performance, the song bangs as much as it plays with political and social themes.
Deadline

Sam Riddle Dies: ‘Star Search’ Producer & Original L.A. “Boss Radio” DJ Was 85

Sam Riddle, an original “Boss Radio” DJ on KHJ Los Angeles who also produced and narrated Star Search and many other TV shows, died Monday at his home in Palm Desert, CA. He was 85. Riddle’s family said had been battling Lewy body dementia. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Riddle was one of KHJ’s original Boss Jocks during the mid-1960s and went on to host local TV shows including Hollywood A Go Go, 9th Street West, Boss City and Sounds of Now. He also co-hosted Get It Together with Mama Cass and Sam Riddle at the turn of the 1970s....
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
HollywoodLife

Amal Clooney Stuns In Cutout Dress As She Cozies Up To A Handsome George On The Red Carpet — Photo

The Clooneys were a gorgeous couple while posing for photographers at the red carpet premiere of George’s new directorial movie, ‘The Tender Bar.’. We can always count on George and Amal Clooney to bring their best fashion looks for a Hollywood event. The superstar couple stepped out in Los Angeles on Sunday (Oct. 3) looking absolutely gorgeous at the red carpet premiere of George’s new film, The Tender Bar. The 60-year-old famed actor and director was so handsome in a gray suit, black button up and black shoes, while Amal, 43, stunned in black and white cutout dress and crystal earrings and heels.
William Faulkner
Hunter S. Thompson
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
Popculture

Judge Judy's Longtime Baliff Booted After 25 Years

Judge Judy has a new bailiff. After 25 years of having Petri Hawkins Byrd by her side, there's a new bailiff in town. TV Line reports that as Judge Judy takes her talents to IMDb TV with a new courtroom show, Judy Justice, Byrd is nowhere to be found. Judy Justice will air on weekdays beginning Monday, Nov. 1 on the streaming platform and features a new bailiff named Kevin Rasco.
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
tvinsider.com

‘Judy Justice’ Trailer: Meet the Judge’s New Team — Including Her Granddaughter (VIDEO)

“You talk. I finish. That’s the rule,” Judge Judy Sheindlin says. What could be a more perfect way for the trailer for hew new IMDb TV series, Judy Justice, to begin?. The television and courtroom icon returns to the bench on November 1, with new episodes available every weekday on Amazon’s premium free streaming service. And the judge has a new team behind her: bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; court stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified court reporter in the state of California; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter, extending her legacy by bringing in a new generation of legal analysis. Her granddaughter “is wired like I am,” the judge says. “She’s a little snarky.”
Distractify

TikTok Star and Mother of Four Katelyn Ballman Has Died Suddenly at Age 27

Tragically, another internet star has died. Katelyn Ballman, who used the handle @itskaiteeebee on Tiktok, had more than 1.5 million likes and 78,000 followers. The internet personality, who frequently made videos featuring her husband and four children, posted for the last time on Sept. 27, 2021. Fans are worried for her family and are wondering about Katelyn's cause of death.
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
Popculture

Canceled ABC Show Moves to New Channel

It's been more than five years since ABC canceled Castle, but luckily fans still have ways to enjoy it on their TVs. The show has since lived on via syndication on TNT and local broadcast stations around the nation. Now, it has a whole new home for its reruns to air, giving fans a chance to relive the show's charming mysteries from the beginning. According to Deadline, Lifetime has picked up the rights to Castle. While it wasn't clear if all of the ABC dramedy was optioned, the show ran for eight seasons, totaling 173 episodes. Even if the whole series wasn't picked up, that's a healthy dose of content for Lifetime's schedule.
Best Life

See Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Daughter Now, Who's an Artist

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were one of the most iconic couples of the '90s and during their 11 years of marriage, the couple welcomed two children, Isabella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise. In contradiction to their superstar parents, who divorced in 2001, the Kidman-Cruise kids keep their lives very private. However, 28-year-old Bella is a successful artist and is currently being featured in a major art show, which saw her make a rare public appearance. To see Bella—and Connor—and hear what Kidman and Cruise's children are up to now, read on!
