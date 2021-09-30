It’s Kate Clover vs. the LAPD in Her New “Crimewave” Video
It doesn’t seem like a coincidence that the 1980s proved to be a golden age of urban terror movies, given that nearly the entire decade was tainted by a Hollywood-bred conservative movie star stoking fears from the White House. With clear parallels to our most recent presidential term (did you know “Make America Great Again” was originally a Reagan campaign promise?), the new video from LA rocker Kate Clover feels both retro and of-the-moment, with equal amounts of over-policing and bizarre fashion choices reflecting both eras of American life.floodmagazine.com
Comments / 0