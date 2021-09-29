CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen Pompeo Recalls Her Fight With Denzel Washington on 'Grey's Anatomy' Set

WHAS 11
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Pompeo doesn't put up with anyone trying to tell her what to do on the Grey's Anatomy set -- not even an Oscar winner!. The actress is getting candid about her life, career and important issues on her new podcast, Tell Me, presented by Cadence13. On one of her very first episodes, which launched this week, Pompeo joins her former Grey's co-star, Patrick Dempsey, for a chat about their time together on the show and their shared passion for giving back.

