‘RHOA’ is looking ahead toward the future as producers work to reimagine the fractured cast as two longtime stars exit the franchise. Producers of the Real Housewives of Atlanta may be looking to stir up the peach tea as industry insiders spilled EXCLUSIVE details to HollywoodLife October 2 about the future of the show’s cast for its upcoming 14th season. At this point, none of the remaining cast members on the show, Kenya Moore, Falynn Guobadia, Kandi Burruss and Drew Sidora, have officially been asked to return to the series, our source close to the production said. And with the exit of two of the show’s longtime stars – Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams – casting choices for who will hold those coveted peaches is still fair game.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO