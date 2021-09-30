CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westminster, CA

Letter to Stockholders: BioLargo Positions for Expansive Commercial Reach Through Strategic Partnerships

clevelandstar.com
 4 days ago

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a developer of sustainable cleantech technologies and full-service environmental engineering company, released a 'Letter to Stockholders' discussing the development of several key strategic partnerships and other business initiatives aimed at expanding the company's commercial reach. The Letter to Stockholders is available below.

www.clevelandstar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Entrepreneur

Tata Communications And Cisco Systems Expand Global Strategic Partnership

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Global digital ecosystem enabler Tata Communications, and San Jose-headquartered multinational technology conglomerate corporation Cisco Systems, on Monday announced the expansion of their two-decades-long strategic global partnership. This new agreement is between Tata Communications and Cisco Meraki to empower enterprises with...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Astec Inks Strategic Partnership With Carboncure Technologies

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) entered a strategic partnership with CarbonCure Technologies to strengthen its commitment to sustainability under its OneASTEC business model. CarbonCure Technologies' product enables concrete producers to reduce carbon footprint without sacrificing quality and strength. ASTEC, which includes RexCon, CON-E-CO, and BMH Systems brands, has rights as...
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Blender Bites Hires Director of Sales & Marketing to Expand on Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the 'Company', 'Blender Bites' or 'Blender'), (CSE:BITE), a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of frozen premium organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jessica ('Jess') Evans, as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Company.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

cbdMD Signs Exclusive Strategic Partnership Agreement with Troon

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2021-- cbdMD, Inc. ( NYSE American: YCBD, YCBDpA), one of the nation’s leading and most highly trusted and recognized cannabidiol (CBD) brands, announced it has signed a three year exclusive strategic partnership agreement with Troon, LLC, whereby Troon will provide promotional and marketing services to cbdMD to help access distribution opportunities to the more than 600 Troon-affiliated facilities.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
City
Westminster, CA
martechseries.com

Teads Announces Strategic Data Partnership With Acxiom

Global partnership will make Acxiom’s data actionable at scale through adtech platform. Teads, the global media platform, today announced the launch of a new global partnership with Acxiom, the customer intelligence company whose data-driven solutions create business growth by enabling better customer experiences. The new partnership will provide comprehensive, addressable solutions while putting privacy first.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

Cannabis Global Awarded Trademark for its Comply Bag(R) Cannabis Transport and Tracking System

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBGL), an innovation-oriented company investing in disruptive cannabis and hemp-related technologies, today announces it has been awarded a trademark on 'Comply Bag®' from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Comply Bag® product is the integration of ultra-secure and tamper-evident cannabis transport technology and a smartphone-based tracking app that allows both the shipper and intended receiver of cannabis to monitor the progress of the valuable commodity all the way from the origination to the final destination.
INDUSTRY
clevelandstar.com

Angle PLC Announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL)(OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,334 new ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares in the Company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
southeastagnet.com

Investing in Conservation Partnerships through RCPP

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) wants to remind producers about the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). It promotes coordination of NRCS conservation activities with partners that offer value-added contributions to expand our collective ability to address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural resource concerns. Through RCPP, NRCS seeks to co-invest with partners to implement projects that demonstrate innovative solutions to conservation challenges and provide measurable improvements and outcomes tied to the resource concerns they seek to address.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Strategic Partners#Water Contamination#Water Systems#Water Management#Otcqb
clevelandstar.com

Uniquely Different, Better Together: Benchmark Global Hospitality and Pyramid Hotel Group Announce Merger

Combined organization is positioned to be the industry's most owner-focused, experiential management company and an employer of choice. BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Two storied hotel and resort management companies have aligned forces, creating one powerhouse organization strategically positioned for the future of the global hospitality industry: Benchmark Pyramid. With a worldwide portfolio of 210 properties and annual operating revenue under management of more than $3 billion, the new company captures the passions and unique strengths of Benchmark Global Hospitality, a celebrated leader in the development and management of independent and lifestyle properties, and Pyramid Hotel Group, with its history of success across branded/franchise and resort properties. Benchmark Pyramid's combined centers of excellence will make it the property manager and employer of choice as it delivers improved and accelerated results focused on service to owners and hotel guests.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Harsco Environmental Inks Strategic Partnership With Magsort

Harsco Corp's (NYSE: HSC) Harsco Environmental division has entered into an exclusive strategic relationship with Magsort Ltd. to bring metal recovery technology to the steel industry. Magsort's ultrahigh-energy crusher to process steelmaking slags enables the recovery of higher value metallics. The program will initially focus on bringing the technology to...
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

ConnX Accelerates Expansion Plans, Announces Strategic Relationship and Partnership with True North Advisory, Harnessing Advisory’s Experience and Track Record

World Class CXOs to Provide Guidance on Digital Transformation of Real-Time Communications as ConnX Accelerates Expansion Plans. ConnX, a leader in Digital Communications Transformation powered by AI and Automation, announced they have engaged True North Advisory to provide guidance and direction as the company undergoes unprecedented growth in its global Integrated Communications Platform service. This unique platform delivers a comprehensive communications solution to mid-size and large global enterprises including unified voice, data, video, messaging, collaboration, security and AI-powered service assurance. ConnX currently serves customers in 120 countries and plans to expand services and global reach to meet the growing global demands of existing and new customers.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Fly Now, Pay Later signs strategic global partnership with ChargeAfter

Travel payments platform Fly Now, Pay Later has partnered with ChargeAfter to be added on the latter's point-of-sale financing portfolio in the US and UK. ChargeAfter is a BNPL network that connects retailers and lenders to offer consumers personalised point-of-sale financing options during shopping and at checkout from multiple lenders when and where they are ready to shop. Merchants on the ChargeAfter platform include national retailers across travel, home appliances, furniture, mattresses, consumer electronics and automotive, amongst other verticals.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Economy
Phramalive.com

Ziopharm Eliminates 60 Positions in Strategic Workforce Reduction

Less than a month after appointing a new chief executive officer, ZIOPHARM Oncology announced a restructure that resulted in over 50% of its workforce being axed. The clinical-stage company has eliminated about 60 positions in a move it expects to extend its cash runway into the beginning of 2023. Shares were down 9% in after-hours trading on Monday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Associated Press

Brookfield Asset Management and Elion Partners Announce $1 Billion Strategic Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2021-- Brookfield Asset Management (“Brookfield”) and Elion Partners (“Elion”), a vertically integrated industrial specialist and sponsor of institutional real estate vehicles, today announced a $1 billion strategic partnership expanding Brookfield’s Real Estate Secondaries’ logistics portfolio across core infill markets. This press release features multimedia. View the...
BUSINESS
stormlakeradio.com

BVU Enters into Strategic Partnership with Rembrandt Enterprises

Buena Vista University and Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., entered a Strategic Partnership to strengthen the workforce and communities across Iowa. This partnership allows for employees of Rembrandt Enterprises Inc., as well as eligible family members of full-time employees, to receive grant funding to lower the overall cost of education while enrolled in classes at BVU’s Storm Lake campus. Partner grant funding also lowers the cost per credit hour for students enrolled in BVU’s convenient online/hybrid undergraduate programs or the organizational leadership graduate program.
STORM LAKE, IA
HPCwire

SambaNova Systems Appoints Matt Taylor as VP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 – SambaNova Systems, a company building advanced software, hardware and services to run AI applications, today announced the appointment of Matt Taylor as VP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships to expand cloud, hybrid and on-premise AI deployments and accelerate adoption of SambaNova’s extensible AI services platform, Dataflow-as-a-Service.
PALO ALTO, CA
inavateonthenet.net

disguise and ROE Visual strengthen strategic partnership

Disguise and ROE Visual have announced they have strengthened their existing strategic partnership. By turning their current cooperation into a multi-faceted alliance, based on mutual trust and a long-term working relationship, disguise and ROE Visual intend to use each other's technical knowledge to benefit their partners and users worldwide. In...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Niio announces $15M Series A following strategic partnership with Samsung Displays

The round was co-led by L Catterton, a joint venture between LVMH and Catterton, Entrée Capital and Pico Venture Partners. Additional investors also joined, including Saga VC, as well as leading artists, art collectors, museums, gallerists and trustees at institutions such as MOMA and Guggenheim as well as Shalom McKenzie, an online gambling entrepreneur and investor who also invests in NFTs. Prior to the Series A round, Niio had raised $8 million, initially from strategic angels, followed by a seed round from institutions in 2017.
BUSINESS
hospitalitynet.org

Timbers Company And Wheelock Street Capital Announce Strategic Partnership

Timbers Company, a leading developer and operator of boutique luxury resorts and private residence clubs, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Wheelock Street Capital, a leading private real estate investment firm. This mutually beneficial relationship enhances Timbers' ability to be nimble and ready to exploit opportunities including stabilizing distressed assets, or acquiring hotels, land for ground up development, or pursuing value-add projects.
BUSINESS
clevelandstar.com

PCLI Achieves OTC: Pink - Current Status and Creates a Real Estate Division

FRUITLAND, ID / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / PROTOCALL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTC PINK:PCLI) trades on the Pink Open Market. Investors can find Real-Time quote and market information for the Company on http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PCLI/quote $PCLI. Protocall Technologies Inc. (PCLI) has successfully completed the formal process of providing current information disclosures to...
FRUITLAND, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy