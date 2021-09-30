CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AI Completed Beethoven's Unfinished Tenth Symphony

slashdot.org
 5 days ago

The AI never completed anything. The AI completed one possible outcome, but it is not the same as what Beethoven would have produced had he been alive longer. If there were multiple AI's trained on these data sets, they would probably not even agree on the outcome, just like multiple humans with the same background and training as Beethoven would not produce the same symphonies, not even after having been inspired by previous works.

slashdot.org

traveliowa.com

Masterworks 1: Beethoven's Fifth

The most famous four notes in music open Beethoven’s gripping, powerful Fifth Symphony. Hear the raw power and dramatic triumph in a Season Debut packed with spectacle, from Corigliano’s Promenade Overture to Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini.
MUSIC
towntopics.com

Mendelssohn and Beethoven On Upcoming PSO Program

BACK INDOORS: Violinist Simone Porter is the soloist in the Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s October 3 concert, marking the orchestra’s return to indoor performance at McCarter Theatre. On Sunday, October 3 at 4 p.m., the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) returns to indoor performances with its Mendelssohn & Beethoven concert featuring violinist...
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra welcomes Augustin Hadelich for works by Saint-Georges and Beethoven In October

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra welcomes Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich for performances of works by the Chevalier de Saint-Georges and Beethoven, October 14–17 in Newark and Morristown. Nicholas McGegan conducts. Performances take place October 14 at 1:30pm and October 16 at 8:00pm at NJPAC in Newark and...
NEWARK, NJ
pbs.org

Beethoven Interrupts His “Kreutzer” Sonata

As host and violinist Scott Yoo and pianist Anna Polonsky attempt to record Beethoven’s “Kreutzer” Sonata, the increasingly irritated composer reminisces about his own history with the piece. MINI-SERIES. Features. TRANSCRIPT. [Scott Yoo and Anna Polonsky play Beethoven's 'Kreutzer' Sonata]. But clearly it is playable. Today all the best players...
MUSIC
Beethoven
classical-music.com

Beethoven: Coriolan Overture; ‘Eroica’ Symphony

Between 2004 and 2008, the fortepiano specialist and conductor Arthur Schoonderwoerd recorded a set of Beethoven piano concertos variously regarded by pundits as a most refreshing ear-opener and the worst performances of the music ever issued. Why the divergence? Well, Schoonderwoerd is a ‘historical performance’ extremist, who strips down forces to one to a part in an effort to duplicate the numbers physically possible at Beethoven’s first performances.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

When Beethoven sounds like Birtwistle

… The disturbing aspect is that Nicolas Hodges makes Beethoven sound so much like Birtwistle and vice versa that you, the listener, never know quite where you are. Once you get over that shock, the confusion is exhilarating. Something called Gigue Machine by Birtwistle could so easily be one of...
MUSIC
sfcv.org

Esa-Pekka Salonen’s First SF Symphony Gala is Like No Other

With Esa-Pekka Salonen, expect the unexpected, and at Friday night’s San Francisco Symphony season opener it was true, almost to a fault. Surely, he would present something different from the traditional classics-and-audience-favorites gala, but the Symphony’s 2021 “Re-Opening” went beyond expectations. The conductor, who from 1989 through 2009 turned the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weta.org

Tchaikovsky's triumphant Symphony No. 5

This symphony is one of the most popular and triumphant in the repertoire, and for good reason! It takes us on a journey using a simple melody that appears in every movement, transforming from the opening in E minor to the triumphant E Major finale. John and Bill go through Tchaikovsky's personal correspondence during the months he was writing the symphony, show you what to listen for, and teach you a compositional technique used still today.
MUSIC
juliensjournal.com

Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 Season

The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra’s (DSO’s) 2021-2022 season, appropriately titled “Resonate Together,” is a celebration of the orchestra and audience coming back together, after two seasons impacted by COVID, to enjoy music that resonates with all. “I can’t take credit for the title,” said William Intriligator, Music Director and Conductor of...
DUBUQUE, IA
Cincinnati Business Courier

REVIEW: Old sounds new in Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra’s MusicNOW festival

It may be ironic that the biggest discovery in a concert dominated by new music was a work that is nearly 350 years old. Jean-Baptiste Lully’s music from “Le Bourgeois gentilhomme,” performed by Louis Langrée and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, has never sounded so fresh as it did, played just before David Lang’s massive, percussive score of 2013, “man made.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Freeskier Magazine

MIXTAPE: Benshi Creative’s latest symphony

The snow is gently drifting down through the orange glow of the early morning streetlights. You’re strapped into the wagon with your friends, ready for the day that waits ahead. But something’s missing. You’ve got your skis, boots and poles; your coffee in-hand, and your jacket is slung around the seat. What could it be? Ahh yes, of course. Plug in that Aux cord: You need some muthaf*ckin’ music!
MUSIC
dailytitan.com

CSUF’s Symphony Orchestra returns to Meng Concert Hall

Cal State Fullerton’s University Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Kimo Furumoto, returned for their first live performance on Oct. 2 at Meng Concert Hall at CSUF. The orchestra performed four songs: “Le Carnaval Romain”by Hector Berlioz, “Ride of the Valkyries” from “Die Walküre”by Richard Wagner, “Flying Theme” from “E.T. (The Extra-Terrestrial)”by John Willams, and Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74 “Pathetique” by Pyotr IIyich Tchaikovsky.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

San Antonio Symphony Musicians Reject Management’s Contract Proposal

San Antonio Symphony’s (SAS) musicians were unanimous in their rejection of management's most recent cost-cutting proposal. Currently, there are two resolutions according to Mary Ellen Goree, SAS Principal Second Violin and Negotiating Committee Chair: “We either work under the terms of the existing CBA [collective bargaining agreement] or we get back to the table and hash out an agreement that both sides can live with,” she stated.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KATU.com

Oregon Symphony's 2021 Season Premiere Concert with David Danzmayr

It's a milestone weekend for the Oregon Symphony. After 18 months, they are reuniting with audiences; and their new music director makes his big debut! Tammy Hernandez got the details from Oregon Symphony President and CEO Scott Showalter and new Music Director David Danzmayr outside the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.
MUSIC
Daily Californian

San Francisco Symphony’s ‘The Princess Bride’ is inconceivably enchanting

Magic twinkled in the air-conditioned Davies Symphony Hall on the crisp Thursday evening of Sept. 23. Seasoned musicians dressed in dapper monochrome exchanged whispers as their audience filed into the auditorium, brimming with palpable, infectious excitement. The San Francisco Symphony kicked off its promising 2021-2022 season with a special event in its concert film series: a screening of Rob Reiner’s classic “The Princess Bride,” accompanied by the San Francisco Symphony and led by conductor Sarah Hicks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
