AI Completed Beethoven's Unfinished Tenth Symphony
The AI never completed anything. The AI completed one possible outcome, but it is not the same as what Beethoven would have produced had he been alive longer. If there were multiple AI's trained on these data sets, they would probably not even agree on the outcome, just like multiple humans with the same background and training as Beethoven would not produce the same symphonies, not even after having been inspired by previous works.slashdot.org
