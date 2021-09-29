Better together – IGA and PAM

The most common password in the world is “123456”.Chances are – if you’re not already using a good password manager – your own password isn’t much stronger than that. People tend to use familiar words and dates to make their passwords easier to remember: things like their pet’s name followed by the year they were born, or their favourite football team followed by a rude word, or their favourite food with a couple of the letters swapped out for digits.These types of password are relatively straightforward for a hacker to guess, whether by snooping around your social media pages or...

