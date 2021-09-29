Better together – IGA and PAM
Don’t wait to modernize your IGA and PAM Programs. Recently US businesses, including advanced and sophisticated security firms, as well as federal, state, and local government agencies succumbed to one cyber attack after another. As ransomware and destructive malware attacks have become more common, waiting on the sidelines is no longer an option. The good news is there has never been a better time to modernize your Identity Governance and Privileged Access Management programs.www.infoworld.com
Comments / 0