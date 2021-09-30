WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF): Price Now Near $5.78; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis
At the moment, WETF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com
