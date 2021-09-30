CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF): Price Now Near $5.78; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the moment, WETF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Meritor Inc (MTOR): Price Now Near $21.07; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the moment, MTOR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-1.64%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MTOR has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Maxlinear Inc (MXL): Price Now Near $50.42; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, MXL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.35%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MXL has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB): Price Now Near $65.48; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, PB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.41 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. PB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Price Now Near#Rangebound#Wetf S Technical Outlook#The Daily Chart#Daily Rsi Analysis#Rsi
etfdailynews.com

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC): Price Now Near $61.37; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ACHC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.54 (0.88%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI): Price Now Near $29.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, IPI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.35 (-1.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on IPI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT): Price Now Near $24.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, VIRT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row VIRT has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on VIRT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Cae Inc (CAE): Price Now Near $28.73; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, CAE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.59%) from the hour prior. CAE has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Us Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA): Price Now Near $7.59; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SLCA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-1.34%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on SLCA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT): Price Now Near $89.44; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, SXT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

XPEL Inc (XPEL): Price Now Near $84.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, XPEL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.71 (-1.99%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on XPEL; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

WEX Inc (WEX): Price Now Near $165.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, WEX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.07 (-0.64%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT): Price Now Near $25.9; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, ALKT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.7 (2.78%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Afya Ltd (AFYA): Price Now Near $20.18; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, AFYA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.8%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Freshpet Inc (FRPT): Price Now Near $147.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, FRPT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.52 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Formfactor Inc (FORM): Price Now Near $37.34; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, FORM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.03%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Core Laboratories N V (CLB): Price Now Near $27.49; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, CLB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (1.29%) from the hour prior. CLB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Xencor Inc (XNCR): Price Now Near $33.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, XNCR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that XNCR has seen 3 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on XNCR; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM): Price Now Near $7.71; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the moment, GSM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-1.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy