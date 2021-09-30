WisdomTree Investments Inc (WETF): Price Now Near $5.78; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, PB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.41 (-0.62%) from the hour prior. PB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO