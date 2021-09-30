Saia Inc (SAIA): Price Now Near $242.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SAIA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.11%) from the hour prior. SAIA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.