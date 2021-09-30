CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Saia Inc (SAIA): Price Now Near $242.07; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

By ETFDailyNews
etfdailynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the time of this writing, SAIA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.11%) from the hour prior. SAIA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

etfdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX): Price Now Near $46; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, TPX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.31 (-0.67%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as TPX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Renasant Corp (RNST): Price Now Near $36.86; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RNST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-1.07%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Saia Inc#Price Now Near#Rangebound#Transportation#Technical Outlook#Daily Rsi Analysis#Rsi
etfdailynews.com

Magnite Inc (MGNI): Price Down $-1.51 (-5.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.29 (-1.06)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, MGNI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-1.06%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MGNI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP): Price Up $0.03 (0.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.31)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, BRSP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Saia

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Saia. The company has an average price target of $200.17 with a high of $277.00 and a low of $135.00.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Cvr Energy Inc (CVI): Price Now Near $17.15; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, CVI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.49%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
etfdailynews.com

Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI): Price Now Near $3.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, TTI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

International Game Technology PLC (IGT): Price Now Near $27.68; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, IGT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.27 (-0.97%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as IGT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Agora Inc (API): Price Now Near $26.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, API (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.79 (-2.94%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as API has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

OUTFRONT Media Inc (OUT): Price Up $0.45 (1.76)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.13 (-0.52)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, OUT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

B2Gold Corp (BTG): Price Now Near $3.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, BTG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (1.02%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BTG has seen 3 straight up hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Medifast Inc (MED): Price Down $-4.6 (-2.37)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.76 (-0.92)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, MED (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.76 (-0.92%) from the hour prior. MED has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

Shares of Signify Health have been tumbling, but that didn't stop Wood from acquiring more for ARK Invest's collection of exchange-traded funds. The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF added more shares to its 908 Devices position. Ark Invest funds also bought more shares of Invitae, a leading medical genetics company. What...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

Crashes and corrections are fairly common occurrences when investing for the long run. Buying high-quality stocks when the market dips is a proven wealth-building strategy. For 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC). After shedding a third of its value in under five weeks, the widely followed index doubled from its bear-market bottom in less than 17 months.
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Mannkind Corp (MNKD): Price Now Near $4.27; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, MNKD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MNKD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy