Alliance Resource Partners Lp (ARLP): Price Up $0.12 (1.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.04 (0.34)% Over Past Hour
At the moment, ARLP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.04 (0.34%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
Comments / 0