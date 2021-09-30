National Beverage Corp (FIZZ): Price Now Near $52.95; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis
At the moment, FIZZ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.57 (-1.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
