Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC): Price Down $-0.06 (-0.15)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.1)% Over Past Hour
At the moment, MIC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.1%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row MIC has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
Comments / 0