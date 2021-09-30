Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.73)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-1.09)% Over Past Hour

Currently, PLX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-1.09%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as PLX has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.