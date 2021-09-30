Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH): Price Down $-2.11 (-1.61)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.51 (-0.4)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, CATY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CATY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO