Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW): Price Now Near $82.29; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis
At the moment, AAWW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.22 (-1.46%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AAWW has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on AAWW; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.etfdailynews.com
