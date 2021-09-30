Globus Medical Inc (GMED): Price Now Near $78.86; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis
Currently, GMED (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.55 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.etfdailynews.com
