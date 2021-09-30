CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Globus Medical Inc (GMED): Price Now Near $78.86; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, GMED (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.55 (-0.69%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Magnite Inc (MGNI): Price Down $-1.51 (-5.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.29 (-1.06)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, MGNI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-1.06%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MGNI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI): Price Now Near $3.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

Currently, TTI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Osi Systems Inc (OSIS): Price Now Near $95.24; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, OSIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.98 (-1.02%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 200 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
OUTFRONT Media Inc (OUT): Price Up $0.45 (1.76)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.13 (-0.52)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, OUT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.52%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
BrightSpire Capital Inc (BRSP): Price Up $0.03 (0.31)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.31)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, BRSP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.31%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
LivaNova PLC (LIVN): Price Now Near $79.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, LIVN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.11 (-1.38%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row LIVN has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Cvr Energy Inc (CVI): Price Now Near $17.15; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, CVI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.09 (-0.49%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
B2Gold Corp (BTG): Price Now Near $3.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

Currently, BTG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (1.02%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that BTG has seen 3 straight up hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Renasant Corp (RNST): Price Now Near $36.86; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, RNST (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.4 (-1.07%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM): Price Now Near $119.26; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, TNDM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.49 (-1.23%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row TNDM has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Medifast Inc (MED): Price Down $-4.6 (-2.37)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.76 (-0.92)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, MED (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.76 (-0.92%) from the hour prior. MED has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Afya Ltd (AFYA): Price Now Near $19.85; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

At the moment, AFYA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.25%) from the hour prior. AFYA has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Mannkind Corp (MNKD): Price Now Near $4.27; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, MNKD (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-1.1%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as MNKD has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Datto Holding Corp (MSP): Price Now Near $23.65; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

500 – Internal server error This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Ameresco Inc (AMRC): Price Up $1.07 (1.83)% Over Past Day, Up $0.28 (0.47)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, AMRC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.28 (0.47%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Greenhill & Co Inc (GHL): Price Up $0.31 (2.12)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.16 (-1.06)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, GHL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.16 (-1.06%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS): Price Down $-1.76 (-2.68)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.28 (-0.44)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, IGMS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.28 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as IGMS has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
Group Simec Sa De Cv (SIM): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.04)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.04)% Over Past Hour

At the moment, SIM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.04%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 10, 20 and 50 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Cathay General Bancorp (CATY): Price Down $-0.01 (-0.01)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.17 (-0.42)% Over Past Hour

At the time of this writing, CATY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as CATY has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Telos Corp (TLS): Price Up $0.01 (0.04)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.06 (-0.21)% Over Past Hour

Currently, TLS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.21%) from the hour prior. TLS has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on TLS; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
