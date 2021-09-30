Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC): Price Now Near $27.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis
At the time of this writing, OFC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (-0.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as OFC has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.etfdailynews.com
