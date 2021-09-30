CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

No Charges Filed Against Pullman Shooting Suspect-Pretrial Release Orders Lifted

By Evan Ellis
pullmanradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormal charges haven’t been filed against the suspect from last weekend’s deadly shooting in Pullman. 23-year-old George Melvin Harris III of Pullman was initially arrested for 2nd degree felony assault. Harris turned himself in hours after the shooting on College Hill early Saturday morning. The shooting killed Harris’s roommate 23-year-old Liban Barre. Washington State University football player 22-year-old Brandon Gray was injured in the shooting. Gray is in serious at a hospital in Spokane.

pullmanradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT-TV

Second suspect charged in fatal Decatur apartment shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – According to the Decatur Police Department, a second person involved in the fatal shooting of a Decatur man has been charged with capital murder. Ayqueele Mickole Edmond, 26, of Fort Worth Texas was developed as a suspect in Fossett’s death. On August 27, Edmond was located by U.S. Marshals in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 26, she was extradited to Decatur and charged with capital murder, and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.
DECATUR, AL
Telegraph

Felony charges filed against five

EDWARDSVILLE — A number of battery and weapons-related felony charges were filed this week by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Kenneth L. Reilly, 60, of Troy, was charged Sept. 29 with aggravated domestic battery. According to court documents, on Aug. 3 he allegedly strangled his former wife. Bail was...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
koamnewsnow.com

Murder charge filed in fatal Nevada shooting

NEVADA, Mo. – Prosecutors charge a man with first-degree murder in a fatal Nevada shooting. On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, around 7:05 p.m., Nevada Police and Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunshots fired. They went to a parking lot in the 2400 block of E. Austin Boulevard.
VERNON COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Shooting Suspect Says He Was Jumped And Began “Popping Shots” And “They Shot Back”-Court Documents Indicate Another Gun Found At Scene-Suspect Bonds Out Of Jail

The Pullman shooting suspect reportedly told police that he was jumped before he allegedly fired his handgun on College Hill early Saturday morning. The probable cause affidavit that was submitted when 23-year-old George Melvin Harris III was booked into jail includes the alleged details. The Pullman man was arrested for 2nd degree felony assault for his alleged involvement in the shooting. The gunfire killed his roommate 23-year-old Liban Barre and injured WSU football player Brandon Gray.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Murder charges filed in shooting of activist’s grandson

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Murder charges have been filed in May’s fatal shooting of the 19-year-old grandson of a prominent Hartford anti-violence activist. Jaquan Graham, 19, is accused of killing Buckly during a gun trade in the backyard of a home, according to arrest warrant affidavits. Graham allegedly told friends he shot Buckly because the teen was moving “iffy” during the transaction, according to arrest warrant affidavits.
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Melvin Harris#Football#College Hill
Sentinel

Charges filed in July shooting

MIDDLEBURG — A juvenile faces manslaughter and other charges in Snyder County for a shooting incident that occurred July 28 in West Perry Township, which led to the death of another individual. The unnamed juvenile is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a firearm by a...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
wtaq.com

Competency Exam Ordered for Suspect in Police Officer Shooting

OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A competency exam was ordered Monday for Alisha Kocken, who allegedly shot an Oconto Falls police officer. Kocken, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other counts for the Aug. 6 confrontation with Officer Nicole Blaskowski. The competency exam will determine if Kocken understands...
OCONTO FALLS, WI
ABC13 Houston

Suspect in Houston school shooting identified, charged

Police identified the suspected gunman who stormed YES Prep Southwest Secondary school in Houston, Texas, on Friday and wounded the principal as 25-year old Dexter Harold Kelsey. Kelsey has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the 263rd State District Court, Houston Police announced...
HOUSTON, TX
PennLive.com

Steelton police file charges in fatal summer shooting

Homicide charges have been filed against the man suspected of shooting and killing another man last summer in Steelton, police said Tuesday morning. Daniel E. Caraballo, 32, of Harrisburg, is charged with fatally shooting Jermaine Gould, of Steelton, June 25 on the 700 block of South Second Street, according to Steelton police.
STEELTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deltanews.tv

Shooting suspect released on bond

A Shelby teen was arrested for allegedly shooting a person in the head. According to the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department, Johnny Ball, 15, has been charged with murder. The shooting happened on Sept. 9 at Lakeview Terrace Apartments. Demontrae Davis, 23, of Mound Bayou had been shot in the head. He died on Sept. 11 at a Jackson hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
richmondobserver

Charges filed in East Rockingham accidental shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Charges have been filed in an accidental shooting that sent a woman to a trauma center on Monday. Sheriff Mark Gulledge announced Wednesday that 29-year-old Jeremy Austin Goins, of Hamlet, has been charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Shooting Suspect Placed On $10,000 Cash Bond

A 10,000 dollar cash bond has been placed on the suspect from the weekend shooting in Pullman that left one man dead and another injured. 23-year-old George Melvin Harris III was arrested for felony 2nd degree assault following the shooting on College Hill early Saturday morning. Harris’s roommate 23-year-old Liban Barre originally from Kent Washington was killed. 22-year-old WSU football player Brandon Gray was injured and is being treated at a hospital in Spokane.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect pleads not guilty to charges in connection with July shooting

A 47-year-old New Liberty man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges after a gunfire incident on July 24. Taurus Puckett faces felony charges of attempted murder, willful injury – causing serious injury and going armed with intent, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of domestic abuse with a weapon.
NEW LIBERTY, IA
KXLY

Pullman shooting suspect claims he fired in self-defense

PULLMAN, Wash. — A suspect in Saturday’s shooting near Washington State University claimed he fired in self-defense. One person was killed and another was severely injured in the shooting, which happened near College Hill. George Melvin Harris III, 23, is the only person who has been arrested at this time....
PULLMAN, WA
Montgomery Advertiser

Montgomery suspect charged in Saturday shooting death of teenager

A 19-year-old from Tennessee died Saturday night after a shooting on Cloverdale Road, police said Sunday. Carmen Booker died of her injuries at a nearby hospital. After an initial investigation, police said 22-year-old Paige Towns, from Montgomery was charged in the shooting. Court records in the case are not yet publicly available.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy