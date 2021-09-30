No Charges Filed Against Pullman Shooting Suspect-Pretrial Release Orders Lifted

DECATUR, Ala. – According to the Decatur Police Department, a second person involved in the fatal shooting of a Decatur man has been charged with capital murder. Ayqueele Mickole Edmond, 26, of Fort Worth Texas was developed as a suspect in Fossett’s death. On August 27, Edmond was located by U.S. Marshals in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 26, she was extradited to Decatur and charged with capital murder, and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility without bond.

DECATUR, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO