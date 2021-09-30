No Charges Filed Against Pullman Shooting Suspect-Pretrial Release Orders Lifted
Formal charges haven’t been filed against the suspect from last weekend’s deadly shooting in Pullman. 23-year-old George Melvin Harris III of Pullman was initially arrested for 2nd degree felony assault. Harris turned himself in hours after the shooting on College Hill early Saturday morning. The shooting killed Harris’s roommate 23-year-old Liban Barre. Washington State University football player 22-year-old Brandon Gray was injured in the shooting. Gray is in serious at a hospital in Spokane.pullmanradio.com
