Agua Caliente Offers Its Free Jr. Ranger Expo on October 9th

The Women’s Association of Stone Presbyterian Church, 8 So. Park Row, Clinton will be holding our annual Harvest Pie Sale on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, from 10am to 2pm. We will have all kinds of delicious homemade pies, but the focus will be on apple. It will be a DRIVE-THRU PIE SALE. You can drive up to the curb and buy a pie without leaving your vehicle. The proceeds from this sale will go to support our various mission projects. Come visit us, you won’t regret it! For more information, contact Ceil Gilbert (315-853-8289) or Donna Goodfriend (315-749-4085).

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO