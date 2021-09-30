CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Agua Caliente Offers Its Free Jr. Ranger Expo on October 9th

By Chris Parman
discovercathedralcity.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is offering a FREE Jr Ranger Expo from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 in the Indian Canyons. This event invites all residents and visitors with children to explore Andreas Canyon. The free event features educational booths on animals, plants, geology, safety and much more. The event includes activities, demonstrations, as well as bird singing and dancing performances and ranger-led hikes. This is one of the Tribe’s many educational outreach programs intended to introduce the community to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and the beauty of the Indian Canyons.

www.discovercathedralcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourvalley.net

Join The Fun! FREE Fall Sun City West Senior Expo returns in October

Tuesday, Oct. 26 the Briarwood Country Club is the site of a premier community event focused on improving and enhancing the lives of those 50 years old, or better. That’s right! The one-of-a-kind senior event of the West Valley: The FREE Fall Sun City West Senior Expo is back the last Tuesday of October offering a health and lifestyle expo offering the most exciting and comprehensive range of products and services related to retirement and improved style of living.
SUN CITY WEST, AZ
lakecountybloom.com

Launch of “MAC For Lake County” Happening October 9th

The Middletown Art Center is celebrating its seventh year by officially becoming MAC For Lake County, the County’s premier contemporary art destination. Join this historic moment at the MAC For Lake County launch event on October 9th, 4:30pm to 7pm, at MAC, or from home on Zoom. The launch includes...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geology#Cahuilla Indians#Tribe
breakingtravelnews.com

Expo 2020 Dubai launches October Pass

As excitement builds ahead of the most anticipated event of the year, Expo 2020 Dubai is launching a not-to-be-missed special offer. For the price of a day ticket, AED95, the October Pass gives visitors access to 31 days of immersive experiences, inspiring insights, visionary innovation and eclectic entertainment. With 192...
WORLD
sanclementejournal.com

Doheny Wood - Sunday, October 9th

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 9th: 8:00AM – 3:00PM Doheny Wood is a spectacular all-woodie car show at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point (25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point, CA 92629). More than 100 classic woodie wagons will be on display next to the picnic area from 8AM-3 PM. A great raffle for tons of beach and car-related swag will also be featured. No charge for the show, but Park admission is $15 ($14 for seniors). Presented by Southern California Woodies: www.socalwoodies.com.
DANA POINT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KRMS Radio

Osage Beach Plans Fall Festival On October 9th

The Osage Beach Fall Festival is coming up October 9th. “Arts and Crafts for sale, small businesses and more coming out to promote some activities to the kids from some of the vendors out there” says Nicole Stacey, the Parks and Recreation Manager in Osage Beach, “We’ll have a full stage and DJ playing, and some live music as well.”
OSAGE BEACH, MO
discovercathedralcity.com

Fun-O-Rama Happens this Saturday at Ocotillo Park

Fun-O-Rama encapsulates the charm of an old-fashioned family fun day with field day activities such as sack races, box relay, cornhole toss, bean bag toss, ring toss, T-ball hit and running of bases, basketball dunk, and cupcake walks. It also includes a Tug-of-War competition between the City’s fire and police departments. Beyond field day activities, Fun-O-Rama celebrates Clean Air Day with art projects for kids and a photo booth with a fall theme. Families will also enjoy free breakfast, snacks and drinks, while supplies last.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
uticaphoenix.net

Harvest Pie Sale on Saturday, October 9th, 2021

The Women’s Association of Stone Presbyterian Church, 8 So. Park Row, Clinton will be holding our annual Harvest Pie Sale on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, from 10am to 2pm. We will have all kinds of delicious homemade pies, but the focus will be on apple. It will be a DRIVE-THRU PIE SALE. You can drive up to the curb and buy a pie without leaving your vehicle. The proceeds from this sale will go to support our various mission projects. Come visit us, you won’t regret it! For more information, contact Ceil Gilbert (315-853-8289) or Donna Goodfriend (315-749-4085).
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy