Agua Caliente Offers Its Free Jr. Ranger Expo on October 9th
Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians is offering a FREE Jr Ranger Expo from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday Oct. 9, 2021 in the Indian Canyons. This event invites all residents and visitors with children to explore Andreas Canyon. The free event features educational booths on animals, plants, geology, safety and much more. The event includes activities, demonstrations, as well as bird singing and dancing performances and ranger-led hikes. This is one of the Tribe’s many educational outreach programs intended to introduce the community to the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and the beauty of the Indian Canyons.www.discovercathedralcity.com
