Https://lastwordonsports.com/collegefootball/2017/01/14/the-tackle-that-saved-a-title/. Hunter Renfrow has always been underestimated. He does not have the height, or the speed that NFL teams want. They look at measurables, but heart, discipline, and competitive drive can't be measured. If I were building a team...give me 22 guys like Hunter Renfrow. All the studs Clemson had on defense said Hunter was the only reciever they could not cover in practice. There was a good reason that when it was 3rd and 9 they looked for #13. If only he could be cloned....

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO