Cincinnati, OH

What does Notre Dame think of being a home underdog vs. Cincinnati?

By Tyler Horka • BlueAndGold
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHows does Notre Dame feel about being a home underdog to a Group of 5 opponent?. "I didn't know we were an underdog," Lenzy said. He added, "We just focus on ourselves. We're aware Cincinnati is very good team. There is a reason they're ranked high. But at this point we're just focused on ourselves. We know that it's going to be a tough game, but we want to control what we can control and keep our heads looking forward."

