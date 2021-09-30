CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NUC-1031 Granted Fast Track Designation for Advanced Biliary Tract Cancer

By Sara Karlovitch
targetedonc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUC-1031 (Acelarin), a drug for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced biliary tract cancer, has been granted fast track designation by the FDA, according to a press release by NuCana plc.1. NUC-131 is currently being studied in the phase 3 NuTide:121 study (NCT04163900), which is comparing the agent in...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

