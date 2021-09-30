Suspect charged with murder in fatal St. Louis carjacking

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man arrested in the fatal carjacking of another man in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood has been charged with murder. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 47-year-old Carmain Milton with second-degree murder and robbery. Police say it was Milton who robbed 72-year-old Chen-Hsyong Yang, of Brentwood, of his car at gunpoint Tuesday morning, then ran over the older man as he sped away in the stolen car. Yang was found by officers minutes later and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers soon found Yang’s car and arrested Milton following a foot chase.