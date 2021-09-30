CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyoto University fires researcher for fraud in Kumamoto earthquake studies

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyoto University has fired a researcher after determining that he committed fraud in at least five papers about the deadly Kumamoto earthquake of 2006. In a report released earlier this week (Sept 28), the institution said it found Aiming Lin guilty of 37 counts of “fraudulent activity” in four of the articles, not including a 2017 paper Lin published in Science which the journal retracted in 2019. The university suspended Lin for a year at the time.

