Three Days to a New Financial Future

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it is time to make home improvements, help a college-bound student finance their education, or consolidate high-interest debt, homeowners may want to consider applying for a home equity loan. With modern technology and a few tips from Kate Abraham, Mortgage Underwriting Officer at Fidelity Bank, the application process is easier than ever. Fidelity Bank’s three-day guarantee to approval sets homeowners on the path to a brighter financial future in no time.

