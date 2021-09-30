Three Days to a New Financial Future

Building a great credit score takes time; the sooner you start, the better off you will be. That being said, you can also hurt your credit score in a matter of minutes, so it is important to be aware of the requirement of your credit card. A credit score is a number generated by your spending habits, bill and loan payments, unpaid debt, credit usage, and how many credit accounts you have. If you have a high credit score it can boost the likelihood of getting a loan for expensive purchases like a car or a house. A good credit score is usually in the 700 – 800 range. Having a low credit score hurts your chances of securing loans, trying to buy a car, or withdrawing money for a house. A bad credit score is considered anything under 600. How can you start building your credit score? How can you build an excellent credit score? How can you keep a great credit score? How can you build your credit without a credit card?

