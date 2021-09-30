More Schools in Tri-County Area Added to COVID Outbreak List

Almost everyone is hiring right now in Central Minnesota. St. Cloud State Economist King Banaian joined me on WJON today. He says the age group that hasn't returned to the workforce the most is those who are 55 years of age and older. Banaian says many of them may have chosen to retire early and some have decided that they didn't need to continue to work that part-time job they had held.

