Logan County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Logan, Oklahoma by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-30 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-30 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Logan; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Logan County in central Oklahoma Northwestern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1008 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Northern Oklahoma City, Edmond, Guthrie, Cedar Valley, Cimarron City, Seward, Navina and Downtown Edmond. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

#Central Oklahoma#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory

