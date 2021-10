The Bucs dropped their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Rams, 34-24. In a game that could have major ramifications when it comes to playoff seeding, Tampa Bay looked undisciplined. Inexcusable penalties, drops and mental mistakes continue to plague this Bucs team. They weren’t able to get home with pressure from the defensive front and gave up too many pressures on Tom Brady, who was sacked three times. The Bucs had no answer for the Rams in the second half, who scored on nearly every possession.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO