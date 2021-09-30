CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US in talks to use Russian bases for Afghan counterterrorism ops: Report

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 30 (ANI): During the classified hearing with Senators on Wednesday, the top Pentagon officials said that the US is in talks with countries that border Afghanistan about housing "over the horizon" counterterrorism operations that would allow the US military to more easily surveil and strike targets in the Taliban-controlled country. Those sites could include bases run by Russia in those countries, Politico reported on Wednesday (local time).

