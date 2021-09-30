CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation cools, what does this mean for real estate?

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.fairviewlending.com/inflation-cools-what-does-this-mean-for-real-estate/. Prices for an array of consumer goods rose less than expected in August in a sign that inflation may be starting to cool, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. The consumer price index increased 5.3% from a year earlier and 0.3% from July. Is inflation really cooling? What does this mean for real estate and in turn stocks? Is it time to open the Champagne and celebrate ?

