On July 28, 2021, the Toronto Maple Leafs signed a three-year contract with now former Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek. The contract was for an AAV of $3.8 million. Mrazek was signed to work in a 1A and 1B relationship with incumbent Jack Campbell, who took over the goalie job last season when Frederik Andersen was hurt. Sad for Andersen, but it was the break that Campbell needed. His play was so good that he moved away from his reputation as an NHL career backup to a goalie into a situation where he was both capable and comfortable in the starter’s role. He thrived and, in fact, set an NHL record for the most wins to start off an NHL regular season.

