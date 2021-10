It is clear that the restaurant industry has been running a gauntlet since the dawn of the COVID 19 pandemic. The health regulations dealt a huge blow to some of our favorite local restaurants. Hours of operation were changed. Social distancing forced fewer tables to be filled. How food was ordered, prepared, and served was switched around. Now, we are witnessing a hiring crisis. Nearly every food service job in Missoula is hiring. But, they cannot find people to work. Is it because these possible hires are looking elsewhere than food service? Are future hires not interested in dealing with rude customers? Is the pay just not worth the risk of working these jobs during the pandemic? It has been a topic of debate by just about everyone for almost a year now.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO