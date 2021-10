The Florida Panthers development camp crew will close out the Prospect Showcase Tournament today against the host Tampa Bay Lightning. After a disappointing 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday, the Cats bounced back with an action-packed 8-5 victory over the Nashville Predators the following morning. Florida can win the tournament with a regulation win over Tampa Bay and a Nashville win in regulation over Carolina in the early game. After camp invitees Tye Austin and Olivier Adam split time in net on Sunday, look for Spencer Knight to go the distance today against the Baby Bolts.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO