VLC is still one of the most popular media players even though a lot of people now use music and video streaming services for their multimedia needs. The latest update, version 3.4, adds several improvements to its user interface and brings a bookmarking feature to make it easier to access your saved media. You can also now use it to watch streams and network media without granting file permission. And if it’s your first time to use VLC, the onboarding process is now easier to understand.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO