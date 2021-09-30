CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Sharing Haiku Reflections

By Frank A. Clark, MD
Psychiatric Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we reflect on our commonalities, we get closer to working together to make the world a better place. Dr Clark is associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine - Greenville and medical director and division chief for Adult Inpatient and Consult-Liaison Services for the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine at Prisma Health - Upstate. He served on the American Psychiatric Association’s Task Force to Address Structural Racism Throughout Psychiatry, and he currently serves as the Diversity and Inclusion section editor and advisory board member for Psychiatric TimesTM.

www.psychiatrictimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate

WESTFALL: Reflections on aging

Next year, 2022, I will turn 70 years old. It wasn’t that long ago, that I thought 70 seemed awfully old, but the older I get, the more I realize that aging isn’t a linear process whereby a person goes from a baby to a young adult and then matures into an older adult and ultimately becomes a much older adult imbued with wisdom and a greater knowledge of the world than those of a younger age.
PARENTING
Psychiatric Times

A Psychiatrist's New Season

A psychiatrist reflects on career changes as he embarks on a new adventure. Today marks a new season for me as I transition to a new chapter in my career. The last 7 years as an inpatient psychiatrist have been filled with growth in the form of leadership, stewardship, and mentorship.
MENTAL HEALTH
redlands.edu

Reflections on impermanence

Following a terminal cancer diagnosis, University of Redlands Professor of Religious Studies Karen Derris turned to books and began reading ancient Buddhist stories with a new perspective. Out of this practice comes Storied Companions (Wisdom Publications, 2021), a work that combines stories from Buddhist literary traditions with reflections on her lived experiences. The following is an excerpt from the book.
REDLANDS, CA
Thrive Global

Reflecting On the Life Of My Grandmother

We lost my amazing grandmother this weekend. It was sudden, unexpected and over before it started. The last few days have been a fog that may clear a bit over time but never fully dispel. To the world she was the incredible Manorama Mohapatra, the preeminent and legendary writer, journalist, editor, Economics professor, women’s right advocate, and social justice organizer. For me, she was simply Aiee (which is what we call our maternal Grandmother in Oriya). Most my friends growing up idolized superheroes in capes. For me, those characters didn’t hold an inch to the real life superhero I got to see draped in a sari living on the other side of the world. She was always my role model and I wrote essays in grade school, high school, college and grad school about how her life and teachings shaped my inner and outer worlds. I really can’t imagine life without her but I’m hopeful that I can do justice to her example by living out those values throughout the duration of my existence. I was planning to see her after this pandemic subsides and have my kids meet her in person for the first time. As they say “disappointment comes to those who make appointments with the future”. It’s a reminder to cherish the present versus solely optimizing for the future. She always wanted me to follow in her footsteps and write so I’m hoping to distill some of her amazing teachings and stories in the coming months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reflections#Haiku#Advisory Board#Psychiatric
Lockport Union-Sun

Reflections on a collective struggle

MEDINA — Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center had a special service Tuesday night to remember 30 residents who died as well as those who endured during the Covid pandemic last year. Administrator Martin MacKenzie was introduced by activities director Jamie Murphy, who said there was no one else she would...
MEDINA, NY
duke.edu

Reflections on Returning to Work on Campus

In March of 2020, thousands of Duke staff and faculty began working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the roughly 18 months since, many members of the Duke workforce have gradually returned to work on-site, cleaning off desks filled with old calendars and notes, and catching up with colleagues they may not have seen in more than a year.
DURHAM, NC
Riverhead News-Review

Reporter Editorial: Reflection and celebration

It’s been a season of anniversaries for Shelter Island, of happy celebrations or solemn remembrances, linked by the idea of not letting special days associated with institutions and events pass unnoticed or unremarked upon. The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, which led to death and horror in New...
SHELTER ISLAND, NY
Daily Commercial

Reflections: Devotion in the form of words

I’ve always been amazed by songwriters and, even more, those who write spiritual songs and hymns. They preach a sermon in two or three minutes. More Reflections:Some words that can change everything. The theme of reconnecting:While the world doesn't appear, reunions abound in the Bible. I’ve written about songs and...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Hello Magazine

GMA's Amy Robach's chemotherapy led to another unexpected health battle

Amy Robach has been pretty open about her battle with breast cancer. The Good Morning America host discovered she had it after undergoing a live mammogram on her show in 2013, and underwent a double mastectomy and eight rounds of chemotherapy to save her life, but she didn't expect what came next: the menopause.
CANCER
Psychiatric Times

Treating Transgender Youth: The Danger of Gender Identity Conversion Therapy

Transgender youth are at increased risk for a number of psychiatric morbidities. Gender identity conversion therapy can make them worse. “You can imagine if you're regularly hearing in the media that trans people are risks to other people in bathrooms, that you're a risk to your peers on sports teams, that really you're just confused about your gender identity—over time, you may internalize these ideas and start to have self-hatred or low self-esteem,” said Jack L. Turban, MD, MHS, a Fellow in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine and Psychiatric TimesTM Advisory Board member.
SOCIETY
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
soprissun.com

Autumn reflections on restoring balance

As the sun crossed the equator this equinox, day and night were approximately of equal length. The water flow in the river is low and slow. Patterns of flowing current around rocks are smaller, quieter and a yellow leaf is swirling in an eddy. Does balance between light and dark in our “watershed democracy” call for a poignant moment for reflection?
CARBONDALE, CO
NASA

Write a Moon Haiku

Haiku have a long tradition. These short poems originating in Japan in the 17th century focus on clear imagery and memorable contrasts. Recently, English-language haiku have emphasized a three-line structure of five syllables in line one, seven syllables in line two and five syllables in line three. If you are off a bit, that’s okay! But it can be fun to stay within those guidelines. Sometimes having rules can make us more creative.
ENTERTAINMENT
Nature.com

Reflecting on 20 years of progress

This issue marks the 20th anniversary of Nature Reviews Cancer. On this milestone birthday we both look back on the past 20 years of cancer research and look forward to the future. For those of us working and thinking about cancer research every day, it can sometimes seem like progress...
CANCER
njitvector.com

Reflection on coming back to campus

It wasn’t too long ago that we were waking up late in the afternoon and hopping onto our online classes in our pajamas as we lay in bed cozily sipping tea while our professors talked in the background. Now, we’re back in school. Many of us are waking up long before the sun has even come up and wishing that the lockdown would stay in place for just a little longer.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy